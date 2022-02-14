East Mills eliminates Trojanette basketball

The Essex girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday, Feb. 10, with a 59-19 road loss to East Mills in the first round of the Class 1A Region 8 tournament.

The season ended for Essex with a 5-16 record in head coach Logan Sampers’ first year leading the program and the careers of seniors Desiree Glasgo and Riley Jensen also came to an end.

“Riley has meant a lot to this team this year,” Sampers said. “Riley has been a great leader for these girls. Many of these girls have looked up to Riley this year. Desiree played an important role this season as our point guard and did a pretty great job doing so.”

It was Essex’s fourth loss of the season to the Wolverines, who improved to 18-4 and advanced to Tuesday’s second round regional game at home against Lenox.

East Mills jumped on Essex early, leading 16-4 after the first quarter. The lead grew to 37-13 at halftime and 54-13 after the third quarter.

Jensen led the Trojanettes in her final game, finishing with six points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Emma Barrett added five points for Essex and Brianne Johnson finished with three points and three rebounds. Olivia Baker scored two points and secured seven rebounds. Glasgo finished with one point.

Sampers said his team grew a lot this season.

“These girls learned a lot about themselves as individuals as well as as a team,” Sampers said. “These girls have learned that hard work pays off as we saw more positives this year compared to previous years. I look forward to watching them grow and progress more in the future.”