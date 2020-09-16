East Mills hands Cowgirls second Corner loss

Sidney volleyball’s chances of winning another regular season conference championship were dealt a fatal blow, Tuesday, Sept. 15, in a 3-0 loss at East Mills.
The Cowgirls now have two conference losses with two matches to go while the Wolverines and Stanton, the other team to beat the Cowgirls, are both unbeaten in conference play. Stanton and East Mills also still have to face each other meaning one of them is finishing no worse than 4-1 in the conference.
Game scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18.
Paige Smith led Sidney’s attack with 11 kills. Kaden Payne added nine while Eve Brumbaugh finished with eight. Harley Spurlock put away five winners for a Cowgirl team that hit .124 for the match.
Avery Dowling set up the offense with 28 assists. Madison Kingery added two.
It was a balanced effort on the back line for Sidney with Dowling and Smith leading the Cowgirls with seven digs each. Lily Johnson added six and Kingery ended with five. Emily Hutt and Makenna Laumann both had four. Brumbaugh and Fallon Sheldon finished with two each.
Smith, Payne and Spurlock all had two blocks.
Sidney was 91% from the service line with three aces.
The Cowgirls fell to 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference. They head to Glenwood for a round-robin tournament with four matches Saturday.
