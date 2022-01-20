 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Mills knocks Essex teams out of Corner Tournament

  • 0
Brooke Burns, Essex

Essex sophomore Brooke Burns races ahead of the East Mills defense during the Trojanettes' home loss Tuesday, Jan. 4.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams were eliminated from the Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 18, after losing home games to East Mills.

The Trojanettes lost 69-24 while the Trojans fell to the Wolverines 84-25.

Emma Barrett hit three 3-pointers and led the Trojanettes with 11 points in the loss.

East Mills pulled away throughout, leading 18-6 after one quarter, 35-11 at halftime and 50-17 entering the final period.

Olivia Baker added four points and five rebounds for the Trojanettes, who fell to 3-10 on the season.

Desiree Glasgo, Riley Jensen and Tori Burns all scored three points for Essex with Burns collecting a team high 10 rebounds and Jensen adding eight. Brianne Johnson also finished with eight rebounds.

The Essex boys gave up 52 first half points on a night where East Mills’ Mason Crouse reached 1,000 points for his career.

People are also reading…

The Wolverines led 52-16 at halftime and then shut out the Trojans in the third quarter, holding a 64-16 advantage going into the fourth.

Essex stats will be added here when available. The Trojans dropped to 1-12 with the loss.

Both Essex teams are off until a home doubleheader Monday, Jan. 24, against Nodaway Valley (Missouri).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies