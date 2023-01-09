East Mills sweeps Sidney basketball in 2023 opener

The Sidney girls basketball team couldn’t hold a fourth quarter lead in a 54-51 loss at East Mills, while the Sidney boys saw East Mills run away in the third quarter in a 61-30 Wolverine win Friday, Jan. 6, in Corner Conference play.

The Sidney girls put up 23 points in the opening quarter in their first game of 2023 and led 34-31 at halftime and 42-40 after three quarters. East Mills was able to rally in the final quarter, however, to secure the win.

Avery Dowling led Sidney with 17 points while also collecting six rebounds. Kaden Payne added 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Aunika Hayes also had a big night with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Ava Osborn chipped in seven points to go with six assists, four steals and three assists. Gabi Jacobs scored two points and Emily Hutt finished with eight assists and four rebounds.

The Cowgirls fell to 4-5 on the season, 2-3 in the Corner Conference.

The Sidney boys trailed the Wolverines 23-20 at halftime, but were outscored 22-1 in the third quarter and 38-10 after halftime as the Cowboys fell to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the conference.

Michael Hensley led Sidney’s offensive output with nine points and six rebounds. Nik Peters and Grant Whitehead added seven points each, with Peters ending the game with six rebounds. Taylor McFail scored four points and Braedon Godfread finished with three points and four rebounds. Kolt Payne added three rebounds for the Cowboys.

Both Sidney teams return home Tuesday for a Corner Conference doubleheader against Stanton.