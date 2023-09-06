SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls easily earned their first Corner Conference volleyball win of the season with a 3-0 home victory over Essex Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Game scores were 25-5, 25-3 and 25-15.

The Cowgirls scored the first 15 points of the opening set. Eve Brumbaugh had a pair of aces and Fallon Sheldon and Addy Haning had two kills each in the opening stretch as Sidney took the momentum gained from their tournament championship Saturday in Clarinda and continued it Tuesday in the first home match of the season.

“We knew we just needed to play our game,” Sidney head coach Brad Johnson said, “stay aggressive and keep swinging no matter what the score is. We had a meeting last week after a few tough losses and told them not to worry about anything but the next point.”

Sidney played with that next point slogan throughout the first two sets, never letting the Trojanettes gain any momentum. Essex gained a little momentum in the third set, using an early 5-0 run to lead 5-3, but Trojanette head coach Kim Burns said her girls simply need to start believing in themselves.

“I put six people on the floor that would make a difference in the game,” Burns said. “Then you see what is happening on the floor and you question everything. Is it the rotation, a long hard working weekend, connection with the person beside you? I always say you have to play the game and not watch, but the bottom line is the players have to believe in themselves and each other or nothing will work.”

Cowgirl senior Lilly Peters was one of Sidney’s top attackers for the match. She had a match-high 25 attack attempts and produced nine kills.

“We knew we had to stay positive throughout the whole thing and be there for one another,” Peters said. “It was cool to see that happen.”

Peters is one of three seniors on this year’s Cowgirls and is playing as a regular in the rotation for the first time. She’s taken advantage of that of that opportunity as she sits tied for the team lead in kills after 11 matches.

“I’m just swinging and being aggressive,” Peters said. “I only tip if I see something open, other than that I just stay aggressive.”

Macey Graham led the Cowgirls with 10 kills for the match while Sheldon joined Peters with nine. Brumbaugh contributed five kills and Haning added four. Freshman Addyson Foster distributed 35 assists. Foster is one of four Cowgirls in the main rotation that didn’t play, or played very little, last year and Johnson has seen those athletes thrive so far.

“We have three girls with a lot of varsity experience and four who don’t,” Johnson said. “We just have to talk and communicate like any other team sport. It’s a mental game and we have to talk and have fun. When they have fun, they play better.”

Gabi Jacobs led the back line with 12 digs while Haning, Peters and Brumbaugh all had five. Sheldon was strong defensively at the net with three blocks. The Cowgirls also served 15 aces on the evening with Haning and Brumbaugh producing four each and Peters and Sheldon adding three.

For the Trojanettes, Cindy Swain had the team’s only two kills, both set up by Brooke Burns. Tori Burns led the defense with nine digs with Swain adding four. Mariska Kirchert finished with four blocks while Addy Resh added three. Coach Burns said her team did some good things in the third set, which was good to see, but more success starts with her team staying mentally tough for the entirety of a match.

“I told the girls that to win three sets, you need to play with 110% heart,” Kim Burns said. “They responded well, but they have to believe in themselves and each other. I can’t do that for them. I believe they can and will win, but if they don’t believe it mentally, it will never work in their favor.”

Essex fell to 2-8 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Next is a trip to Diagonal Monday for a triangular with the Maroonettes and conference rival Hamburg.

“Moving forward they have to trust each other,” Kim Burns said, “work through tough situations, use your voice and have heart.”

The Cowgirls improved to 8-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They are back at it Thursday at Falls City Sacred Heart.

“Our goals are all still in front of us,” Johnson said. “We just need to get better every day.”