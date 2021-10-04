Egbert, Jones, Schuster, Sidney's Jorgenson medal at Shenandoah XC meet

SHENANDOAH – For the second year in a row Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley crossed the finish line in the top spot at the Shenandoah Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 30, on the Shenandoah Schools campus.
Hartley finished in 20 minutes, 37 seconds, beating Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund by 13 seconds to capture the individual title.
Hartley’s teammates, Ashlyn Eberly and Raenna Henke were fifth and sixth as the Cardinals finished second in a field of 12 full teams with 52 points. Glenwood won the meet with 28 points while St. Albert scored 100 to finish third.
Shenandoah was eighth overall with 203 points, just three behind AHSTW and five better than Treynor.
The Clarinda boys finished fourth with 106 points. Shenandoah scored 170 for fifth.
Sidney had four athletes in the boys field and Essex one, not enough to field a team score. Neither had an athlete in the varsity girls field.
Eberly was Clarinda’s number two finisher for the first time this season and was named the meet’s Most Impressive Athlete. She said it was a goal to get around her teammate Henke.
“We always run together at practice and every meet until now (Raenna) has beaten me,” Eberly said. “I made it my goal to run with her more. She has a really good work ethic and is a really strong athlete and I wanted to push myself to that limit as well.”
Eberly was fifth overall in 21:31 with Henke sixth in 21:36.
“Ashlyn continues to compete at a higher level each week,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said, “and Raenna has been a rock of competitive consistency.”
Hartley, meanwhile, continued to lead the Cardinals and took the top spot from the beginning in picking up the race win.
“I was really happy with Mayson for keeping her composure and strong intensity,” Mayer said. “She was able to overcome and adapt to the adversity that presented itself.”
Callie King and Cheyenne Sunderman also medaled as Clarinda’s final two scorers. King finished 16th overall in a time of 22:42. Sunderman earned the final medal, taking 25th in 23:46.
Amelia Hesse wasn’t far away from Sunderman, crossing the finish line in 24:05 for 27th place.
The runner-up team performance was another impressive showing for a Cardinal team that has big goals, according to their senior leader.
“The state rankings came out recently and we’re up to 10th which is a huge deal for us,” Eberly said. “We have never had anything like this with our program before. We’re trying to move up more toward Glenwood and make a big appearance at conference and again at districts.”
Eberly went on to say she hopes to advance back to the state meet and wants to finish in the top 10 at the conference meet.
The Shenandoah girls also had a medalist with Hailey Egbert finishing 18th in the field of 90 athletes in a time of 22:49.
“Hailey has really started to embrace the sport and really go after it,” Shenandoah head girls coach Grant Staats said. “She’s not scared of the race anymore.”
Egbert led a Shenandoah team that ran possibly its best meet of the year, according to Staats.
“We have struggled with our mentality all year and haven’t always had a positive mindset,” Staats said, “but we have had a great week of a positive atmosphere and the girls are starting to bond and work together as a team. At the starting line we were laughing and joking around, but still serious about the race. I knew then that things were going to be better for us. That was extremely great to see as a coach.”
Christene Johnson was next for the Fillies, taking 36th in 24:46. Lauryn Dukes crossed in 51st in a time of 26:17. Staats said Dukes had a good strong finish.
“Lauryn did extremely well,” Staats said. “She didn’t even know she was passing people at the end. She was just running and knew when to kick it in. That was really good to see.”
Abby Martin finished in 26:32 to take 53rd while Kelsey Franklin rounded out Shenandoah’s scoring lineup with a 56th place time of 26:48.
Aleigha Gomez completed Shenandoah’s lineup, taking 79th in 29:51.
“I was glad to see us running stronger and beating some teams we weren’t necessarily planning on beating (Thursday),” Staats said. “The main thing was we looked strong and each week we’re looking a little stronger and a little tougher.”
Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder were both in the top 10 to lead Clarinda to a fourth place team finish.
The Cardinals scored 106 points, trailing only Glenwood’s 54, Lewis Central’s 73 and St. Albert’s 85. There were 14 full teams in the field.
Wagoner ran to sixth place overall, finishing in 17:29 while Schaapherder was 10th in 17:50.
“Kyle and Treyton are closing the gap between the top competitors in the area and themselves,” Mayer said. “They never shy away from a challenge and are proactive in preparing for every aspect of racing each week.”
Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central ran to the individual title in 16:27.
Michael Mayer also medaled for the Cardinals with a 16th place run of 18:21, a run coach Mayer said was his most competitive of the season.
There was a pretty big gap back to Clarinda’s final scorers. Alex Lihs was 43rd in 19:45 and Lance Regehr 44th in 19:51.
Forrest Eberly completed Clarinda’s varsity lineup with a 63rd place finish in a field of 105 athletes in a time of 20:54.
Coach Mayer said the goal going forward for both teams is to get the final scorers on both teams a little closer to the front.
“Our plan is to keep everyone healthy and to continue to reduce the time spread between our 1-3 runners and 4-7 runners on both the boys and girls teams,” Mayer said. “Both aspects are crucial to our teams being successful.”
The Shenandoah boys scored 170 to beat out Abraham Lincoln by 12 points and Red Oak by 19.
Mitchell Jones and Eli Schuster both took home medals with Jones leading the team with a 21st place finish in 18:27 and Schuster 25th in 18:45.
“I thought our three seniors really showed up big (Thursday),” Shenandoah head boys coach Andy Campbell said. “The goal was for Mitchell and Eli to finish in the top 25. They were very competitive throughout the race and showed great leadership. George (Martin) was pushed into a varsity role at this meet due to some injuries and stepped up to be a scorer, providing a big spark for the team.”
Paul Schlachter stepped up as Shenandoah’s third runner, finishing 40th in 19:33.
“Paul might have had the best night for the varsity team,” Campbell said.
Brandon McDowell finished 52nd in 20:13 and Martin 54th in 20:20 to wrap up the scoring for the Mustangs.
A couple freshmen completed Shenandoah’s varsity lineup with Damian Little Thunder taking 59th in 20:37 and Davin Holste 77th in 22:07.
Campbell also wanted to thank several people for making the home meet a good one again this season.
“Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped make this meet a success,” Campbell said. “Thanks in particular to Mr. Weinrich and Mrs. McGinnis for getting everything lined up, so the meet ran smoothly.”
Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson was also a medalist on the day, finishing eighth overall in a time of 17:38.
“Cole put in more miles this summer and that has led to more confidence when he runs,” Sidney head coach Steve Meyer said. “We knew the field was going to be large with quite a few top notch runners. We settled on a plan and that plan was executed very well.”
Meyer said the focus for Jorgenson is completely on a top 10 finish at state qualifying later this month and finding his way to the state meet. Meyer had three other boys in the field and said they all ran well.
Andreas Buttry was the next finisher for the Cowboys, taking 46th in 19:53. Kyle Beam finished 56th in 20:32 and Christian Harris ended 86th in 23:21.
Tony Racine was the only Essex athlete in the varsity field, crossing in the 39th position in a time of 19:33.
“I thought Tony did well for a decently hilly course and in such a big field of competitors,” Essex head coach Jasmine King said. “I think he’s showing that he can run with some top guys and he’ll only continue to improve. He is also consistently running in the 19’s. He wants to break 19 minutes, but it’s difficult when he has no one to push him in practice but himself. I’m proud of what he’s done this season.”
Essex runs again Monday at Platteview (Neb.) while Sidney crosses a different state border with a Tuesday trip to Mound City, Missouri. Clarinda and Shenandoah next run Thursday at Atlantic.