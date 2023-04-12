Hailey Egbert’s strong day in the distance events led the Shenandoah girls track and field team at the Treynor Cardinal Relays Monday, April 10.

The Fillies accumulated 42 points to finish seventh in the 10-team field. Lewis Central’s 150 points downed Treynor's 137 and Riverside’s 126 for the team title.

Egbert won the 3,000 meter run in a time of 11 minutes, 38.83 seconds. She also finished second in the 800 in 2:36.81 and fourth in the 1,500 in 5:36.92.

Lynnae Green, Kate Lantz and Aliyah Parker scored the rest of Shenandoah’s points in individual events, with Green finishing third and Parker sixth in the shot put. Green’s best throw flew 33 feet, 2.5 inches, and Parker’s best was 31-9.5. Lantz finished fifth in the high jump at 4-6.

The Fillies were officially disqualified in two of the five relays they entered and placed in just one. The 4x100 team of Caroline Rogers, Lantz, Green and Chloe Denton finished fifth in a time of 53.18.

The Fillies come home Thursday for the Fillies Relays.

Full Shenandoah results (top 8 places noted)

Team scoring: 7. Shenandoah 42.

100-meter dash: Irrys Humphrey 14.61; Adrianne Moore 15.07.

200-meter dash: Abbey Dumler 32.97.

800-meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert 2:36.81.

1,500-meter run: 4. Hailey Egbert 5:36.92; Mallory Dickerson 7:10.06.

3,000-meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert 11:38.83; Mallory Dickerson 16:05.07.

100-meter hurdles: Abbey Dumler 21.14.

High jump: 5. Kate Lantz 4-6.

Long jump: Irrys Humphrey 14-4; Mallory Dickerson 10-2.75.

Shot put: 3. Lynnae Green 33-2.5; 6. Aliyah Parker 31-9.5.

Discus: Aliyah Parker 76-3.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton) 53.18.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Jenna Burdorf, Adrianne Moore, Rylynne Gammell) 2:05.67.

800-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Lynnae Green, Kate Lantz, Rylynne Gammell) DQ.

1,600-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) 5:30.81.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) DQ.