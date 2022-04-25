Egbert, Morales earn wins at shortened Southwest Valley meet

The Clarinda girls track and field team finished second and Shenandoah was third at the weather-shortened Southwest Valley meet Thursday, April 21.

There were 12 events that were completed before a lightning delay halted the meet. It was called shortly after that.

Nodaway Valley won the meet with 63 points, beating Clarinda by eight. Shenandoah finished third with 48.5 points. Essex ended 10th in the 14-team field with 26 points.

Shenandoah won two events with Sara Morales taking the discus title in 109 feet, 10 inches and Hailey Egbert the 3000 meter run championship in 12 minutes, 7 seconds.

Morales added a runner-up finish in the shot put in 36-8.5 while Aliyah Parker finished fourth in the discus for the Fillies.

Shenandoah also finished third in the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton in a time of 1:14.06.

Clarinda’s only win came in the 4x800 meter relay. The team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King and Raenna Henke finished in a time of 10:47.58.

The Cardinals were also third in the 4x200 with Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan and Jerzee Knight and fourth in the 1600 medley relay with Presley Jobe, Nordyke, King and Ashlyn Eberly.

Eberly led Clarinda’s individual group with a runner-up finish in the 3000 meter run in 12:50.33.

Knight and Millikan finished third and fourth in the 100, Millikan was also fourth in the long jump and Knight fourth in the high jump.

Essex’s top point scorer was Riley Jensen’s runner-up mark in the high jump at 4-10. Olivia Baker added a third-place throw in the shot put at 33-5.

Essex’s top relay was a fifth-place mark in the 4x800 with Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns and Jensen.

Full Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Clarinda 55. 3. Shenandoah 48.5. 10. Essex 26.

100 meter dash: 3. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 13.92. 4. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 13.96. Cindy Swain, Essex 14.47. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 14.73. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 15.76. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 15.87. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 16.25.

400 meter dash: 8. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 1:08.14. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:12.63. Addison Moore, Clarinda 1:13.63. Hannah Higgins, Clarinda 1:14.92. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 1:32.72.

3000 meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 12:07.96. 2. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 12:50.33. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 15:26.89.

Discus: 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 109-10. 4. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 89-5. 7. Brianne Johnson, Essex 78-6. 8. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 78-3. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 71-3. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 66-7. Natalie Taylor, Essex 63-3.

Shot put: 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 36-8.5. 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 33-5. 5. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 31-5. 6. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 31-3. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 25-7.5. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 24-4. Natalie Taylor, Essex 23-0.5. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 21-9.

High jump: 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-10. 4. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 4-10. 6. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 4-8. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-6. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-6.

Long jump: 4. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 15-5. 6. Emma Barrett, Essex 15-0. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 13-10. Cindy Swain, Essex 12-6.5. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 11-5.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight) 1:52.90. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:01.79. Shenandoah (Ashlynn Hodges, Adrianne Moore, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson) 2:08.79.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 10:47.58. 5. Essex (Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 11:52.03.

800 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Taylor Henderson, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 2:12.36. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:14.02. Clarinda (Madison McQueen, Tobi Sunderman, Hailee Knight, Addison Moore) 2:16.45.

1600 meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke, Callie King, Ashlyn Eberly) 4:54.61. 6. Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Adrianne Moore, Lauryn Dukes, Christene Johnson) 5:08.16. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Tori Burns) 5:27.65.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:14.06. 6. Clarinda (Paige May, Dakota Wise, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait) 1:21.75. 7. Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson) 1:24.59.