Egbert shows well at state cross country meet

FORT DODGE — Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert placed 45th Friday, Oct. 28, at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships, held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Egbert was just off of her career best time, as she crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 56.32 seconds to end 45th in a field of 137 finishers.

“I was nervous at the start,” Egbert said, “but once the race started I felt good and was able to finish strong. There were a lot of girls, but not as many as I thought.”

Egbert got out quickly and was 48th one mile into the race. She mostly stayed in the 40s throughout the race and head coach Grant Staats was thrilled with Egbert’s performance in her first state event.

“We weren’t sure what to do coming in because neither of us had ever been here before,” Staats said. “She got out really well and stayed with those girls she got out with. She competed throughout the race and worked up. That was incredible for her to have self-confidence to keep moving forward. She looked strong all race.”

Egbert had several of her teammates with her Friday and she said having that support was huge.

“I was happy to be with my friends,” Egbert said. “They have supported me all year. I did better than I thought I would.”

Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie finished the course in 18:41 to win the race by 20 seconds, her third consecutive individual state championship. Van Meter edged Willamsburg by two points to win the team title.

Egbert was the first athlete to qualify for the state meet from the Shenandoah girls program since 2019 and Staats said this experience can be huge for her and the program.

“She has seen it now and she has felt it,” Staats said. “She can use this in her training and in the future can provide some goals for herself moving forward. She’s a good leader, so she can bring the people around her in and push them as well.”