Eight match wins for SWI wrestling at girls championships

Southwest Iowa sophomore Clara Sapienza advanced to the quarterfinals to highlight the Warriors’ weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships, held Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The seven Warrior athletes in the field combined to win eight matches in a field of nearly 700 athletes. Those wins earned Southwest Iowa 28 points to finish tied for 66th out of the 145 schools that scored at least one point.

It was already a big weekend for girls wrestling, but it became even bigger when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced just before Saturday’s finals that girls wrestling will be a sanctioned sport, starting in the 2022/2023 school year. Girls had been competing under the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s wrestling umbrella, along with the boys, for the last several years.

“We were in the van coming home when it was announced,” Southwest Iowa wrestling coach Aaron Lang said, “and my assistant coach read (the announcement) to the girls and there was a lot of clapping and cheering and a lot of excitement that it’s going to officially be a sport.”

Lang said it’s great that the girls are finally going to get this opportunity, but he adds there is still a lot of work to be done before next season.

“Having something official means a lot for the girls,” Lang said. “It creates more opportunities. There is a lot left to be worked out though. There are a ton of questions that need to be answered and hopefully that gets done in a timely manner and we can get things started on the right foot.”

On the mat, Sapienza was the only Warrior to advance to the second day of competition and needed one more win to earn a medal in the 140 pound weight class. Medals were given to the top eight competitors in each class.

Sapienza received a bye into the second round Friday and then pinned Rose Lonsdale of Nodaway Valley in the second period. That win moved Sapienza into the third round where she built a 6-1 lead by the end of the first period and then after giving up four straight points, scored the final three in a 9-5 win over Leah Stagg of Ames – who had upset the number two seed in the previous round - to advance to the quarterfinals.

Five first period points were enough for Waukon’s Meridian Snitker to advance over Sapienza in the quarterfinals. Sapineza got a late reversal in the first period and then a takedown in the second to trim the deficit to 5-4. Starting on bottom in the third period, Sapienza was unable to escape over the course of two minutes, allowing Snitker to take the semifinal berth. Snitker lost by fall in the semifinals and ended up sixth.

The loss dropped Sapienza into a sixth round consolation match, which she lost by fall to Chloe Etten of BGM. Sapienza gave up a takedown late in the first period, and then trailing 2-1 in the second, a reversal turned into a pin. Etten finished seventh.

“(Clara) didn’t let this tournament get to her,” Lang said. “She just went out to have fun and it showed. She stayed in good positions and when she got to her offense, good things happened. She capitalized there and scored points, and when she gets a lead she’s hard to beat.”

Lillian Howe won the most matches in the tournament for the Warriors, completing a 3-2 weekend at 170. Every match ended with a fall as Howe pinned Ellen Gerlock of Atlantic in the first round, but fell to Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson in the second round. Two wins by fall followed for Howe in the second and third round of consolation before a first period loss to Isabelle Kipp of South Winneshiek in the fourth round of consolation.

Howe had matched up with Olson before and did well this time and Lang said that helped her on the backside of the bracket.

“If she could wrestle with the seven seed (Olson),” Lang said, “then she knew she could wrestle with anybody, and she came out and won a couple more matches.”

Madison Hensley also competed at 170 and split her four matches. She started her weekend with a second period fall over Emilee Suchomel of Solon. Hensley lost her second round match by fall in the first period to Samantha Spielbauer of Clayton Ridge, who ended up finishing third. Hensley responded with a first period win by fall in the second round of consolation, but her tournament ended with a loss by fall in the third round of consolation.

The other four Warriors were all in the 155 pound bracket and only Emily Kesterson was able to secure a win. She lost her first match 7-0 to Libby Groom of North Mahaska, but then won by fall in the first round of consolation. An 8-6 loss to Ankeny’s Malorie McGuire ended Kesterson’s tournament.

Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson and Tatiana Orozco all went 0-2, with all losses by fall.

“Those three girls went out and wrestled hard,” Lang said. “Sometimes going up to that tournament when your record isn’t great, you’re just looking for effort and their effort was good. They just ran into some girls that were better than them. They are improving.”

All seven Warriors in the field are either sophomores or freshmen. Lang has another athlete in Riley Spencer, who is a junior, who was unable to compete because of injury. Lang said there are a couple eighth graders who will likely enter the program and he hopes to have double digit athletes on the first official Southwest Iowa girls team next season.

“They are a great group of girls and I wouldn’t trade them for anybody,” Lang said. “We scored 28 team points which was almost top third. I have a good group and they are anxious to continue learning.”