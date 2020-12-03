English leads Trojans in opening loss to Bedford

The Essex Trojans fell 67-15 at Bedford Tuesday, Dec. 1 to open the boys basketball season for both teams.
Nash English made three 3-pointers to lead the Trojans with nine points. He also grabbed four rebounds for an Essex team that trailed 21-2 after the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime.
Kaden Peeler scored four points off the bench for the Trojans while Tucker Hadden scored the other two points.
Essex made four 3-pointers as a team to make up most of the points scored.
Hadden and Lukas Janecek led the Trojans with six rebounds each. Hadden added four steals.
Tony Racine pulled down five rebounds. Skylar Hall, Philip Franks and Dylan Barrett all added three rebounds with Hall also contributing three steals.
The Trojans fell to 0-1 on the season..
Girls Game
The Essex Trojanettes had three athletes score in double figures in a 67-50 loss at Bedford Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Bulldogs gradually pulled away throughout the contest, leading 15-10 after the first quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 48-34 at the end of the third period.
Riley Jensen led the Trojanettes with 12 points and nearly produced a double-double with nine rebounds. She added three assists.
Olivia Baker and Desi Glasgo joined Jensen with a double digit scoring day with 10 points each. Baker also grabbed 11 rebounds. Glasgo finished with four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Hailee Barrett scored seven points and secured five rebounds and Emma Barrett ended with six points and 10 rebounds in their first varsity basketball contests for Essex.
Brianne Johnson contributed four points, four rebounds and three assists. Elise Dailey ended the day with two points.
Essex wraps up the week with two home games, opening Corner Conference play against Fremont-Mills Friday and then meeting up with Cedar Bluffs, Neb. in a Saturday afternoon contest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!