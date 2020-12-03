English leads Trojans in opening loss to Bedford

The Essex Trojans fell 67-15 at Bedford Tuesday, Dec. 1 to open the boys basketball season for both teams.

Nash English made three 3-pointers to lead the Trojans with nine points. He also grabbed four rebounds for an Essex team that trailed 21-2 after the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime.

Kaden Peeler scored four points off the bench for the Trojans while Tucker Hadden scored the other two points.

Essex made four 3-pointers as a team to make up most of the points scored.

Hadden and Lukas Janecek led the Trojans with six rebounds each. Hadden added four steals.

Tony Racine pulled down five rebounds. Skylar Hall, Philip Franks and Dylan Barrett all added three rebounds with Hall also contributing three steals.

The Trojans fell to 0-1 on the season..

Girls Game

The Essex Trojanettes had three athletes score in double figures in a 67-50 loss at Bedford Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Bulldogs gradually pulled away throughout the contest, leading 15-10 after the first quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 48-34 at the end of the third period.