Essex basketball swept at East Mills

The Essex basketball teams lost both ends of a Corner Conference doubleheader Friday, Feb. 4, at East Mills. The East Mills girls won 68-30 while the East Mills boys earned an 81-18 victory.

The Trojanettes trailed 18-4 after the first quarter, 38-12 at halftime and 56-22 after three periods in falling to 3-15 on the season, 1-8 in the Corner Conference.

Riley Jensen and Emma Barrett scored six points each to lead Essex’s offense.

Hailee Barrett added four points while Tori Burns, Brianne Johnson, Desiree Glasgo and Cindy Swain all contributed three. Olivia Baker chipped in with two points.

Full Essex stats will be added here when available.

East Mills improved to 16-4 on the season, 7-2 in the conference.

The Essex boys were in a 28-2 hole after the first quarter and the Wolverines extended the lead to 49-5 at halftime and 71-8 after three quarters.

Tony Racine scored half of Essex’s 18 points and added six rebounds. Skylar Hall scored five points while Johnny Resh and Caden Robinette scored two points each. Resh contributed six rebounds.

Qwintyn Vanatta secured 12 rebounds while Dylan Barrett finished with five and Jacob Robinette four for the Trojans, who fell to 2-16 on the season and 0-9 in conference play.

The Wolverines clinched the outright Corner Conference regular season crown with the win, improving to 9-0 in the conference, 15-5 overall.

Both Essex teams travel to Heartland Christian Monday before hosting Griswold Tuesday in the regular season finale.