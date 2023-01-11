Essex basketball swept by Diagonal

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams continued a busy stretch to start the calendar year by losing a pair of home games against Diagonal Monday, Jan. 9.

The Trojanettes fell 47-34, while the Trojans took a 58-41 loss.

The Essex boys saw Diagonal gradually pull away throughout the game, with the Maroons leading 16-13 after the first quarter, 27-17 at halftime and 41-27 after three quarters.

Qwintyn Vanatta scored 24 of Essex’s 41 points and Tony Racine added another 12 for the Trojans, who fell to 3-8 on the season.

Caden Robinette added four points for Essex and Kaden Peeler had one.

The Essex girls scored just two points in the first quarter, but pulled within 18-13 by halftime. The deficit was just 33-29 going into the final quarter when the Maroonettes pulled away.

Brooke Burns led the Trojanettes with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Cindy Swain scored six points and added six rebounds and four steals for Essex, while Olivia Baker returned to the lineup and finished with five points and 15 rebounds.

Brianne Johnson added four points, six rebounds and three steals for Essex. Alex King contributed three points and Kylie Valdez and Mariska Kirchert scored two points each, with Kirchert contributing four rebounds and three steals and Valdez three rebounds.

The Trojanettes fell to 4-7 on the season.

Both Essex teams take the court for the fifth time in eight days Tuesday when they travel to Fremont-Mills.