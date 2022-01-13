Essex basketball swept by Knights

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams started the second time through the Corner Conference schedule with home losses to Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Trojans lost 85-46 and the Trojanettes 61-38.

The Essex girls trailed 18-6 after the opening quarter and saw the Knights extend the lead to 36-18 at halftime and 54-28 after three quarters.

Ryleigh Ewalt led Fremont-Mills with 19 points as the Knights improved to 7-4 on the season and 3-3 in the Corner Conference.

Desiree Glasgo connected on three 3-pointers and led the Trojanettes with 15 points. She added four rebounds.

Brianne Johnson pitched in six points and six rebounds and Brooke Burns also contributed six points for Essex.

Hailee Barrett finished with five points and four rebounds while sister Emma Barrett also scored five points. Alex King put in the other Trojanette point.

Riley Jensen and Olivia Baker didn’t score but secured eight rebounds each to tie for the team lead. Tori Burns added four rebounds.

The Trojanettes fell to 3-8 on the season, 1-5 in conference play.

The Essex boys gave up 32 points in the second quarter and Taylor Reed and Jake Malcom combined for 50 points in the Knight victory over the Trojans.

Essex trailed 15-8 after the first period, 47-21 at halftime and 68-34 going into the final quarter.

Essex stats will be added here when available.

The Trojans fell to 1-10 overall and 0-6 in the conference while Fremont-Mills improved to 4-7 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

Both Essex teams are off until the start of Corner Conference Tournament play Monday.