Essex basketball swept in Missouri

The Essex basketball teams dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Nodaway Valley, Missouri Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Trojanettes lost 69-25 and the Trojans dropped a 69-29 decision.

The Essex girls trailed 25-4 after the first quarter and 57-9 at halftime. Essex scored the game’s only 11 points in the final quarter.

Brooke Burns scored in double figures for the Trojanettes with 13 points. She added four steals.

Brianne Johnson finished with seven points and seven rebounds for Essex. Mariska Kirchert added five points and four rebounds. Addy Resh secured eight rebounds for Essex, while Cindy Swain secured three as Essex fell to 3-13 on the season.

The Essex boys trailed 25-8 after the first quarter, 43-16 at halftime and 56-27 going into the final period.

Qwintyn Vanatta finished with a double-double for the Trojans, ending with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaden Peeler added five points for Essex, while Tony Racine scored four points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Wade Sholes scored the other two Essex points. Jacob Robinette finished with six rebounds and Caden Robinette added four.

The Trojans fell to 4-13 with the loss.