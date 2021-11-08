Essex cheer competes at state championships

The Essex cheerleading team finished seventh Saturday, Nov. 6, at the state cheerleading championships.

The Trojanettes were seventh out of eight teams in the Class 1A Time Out Division at the Iowa High School State Cheerleading Championships, held at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“I think after all of the work they did, the girls were slightly disappointed,” Essex head coach Mary Ohnmacht said. “We started working at the beginning of the school year, but most girls are either out for volleyball or cross country. After those sports were over we were able to concentrate on state cheer.”

Olivia Baker was the only athlete that had state experience competing for the Trojanettes. Other Trojanettes on the team were Chloe Edie, Desiree Glasgo, Helena Hamalainen, Brianne Johnson, Kirsten Kalkas and Tori Sample. Hamalainen is an exchange student from Finland and Ohnmacht said this is the first year she has cheered.

“I was extremely proud of this team,” Ohnmacht said. “This year we incorporated harder techniques in our performance.”