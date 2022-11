The Essex cheerleading team earned top honors in their class at the Iowa Cheer Finals.

Essex coach Mary Ohnmacht said the team made a “last minute decision” to go to the event, which was held Saturday, Oct. 5, at Waukee High School, and it was a “great experience for us.”

The Trojanettes won the Class 1A Time Out Division and Ohnmacht said she was “extremely proud of the hard work this group of girls put in.”