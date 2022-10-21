Essex cross country completes season at state qualifying meet

Tony Racine and Riley King again led the Essex cross country teams Thursday, Oct. 20, at a Class 1A state qualifying meet at Lake Icaria, north of Corning, hosted by Southwest Valley. Neither, though, was able to nab a coveted berth at next week’s state meet.

Racine finished 24th in a boys field of 90 athletes, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 42 seconds, nearly 80 seconds behind the 10th and final state qualifying time in the field.

King took 25th in a girls field of 63 in a finishing time of 23:56. She was nearly two minutes off of the final qualifying time.

The two team qualifying spots were taken by the St. Albert boys, Logan-Magnolia girls and both Woodbine teams.

Tori Sample was the other Essex girls in the field and she finished 61st in 32:08.

Maddy Childs of Grandview Christian won the girls race by nearly a minute in a time of 19:38.

The Essex boys had three other athletes in the field, one short of the five needed to post a team score.

Keaton Anderson was next for Essex, finishing 79th in 25:32. Ashon Kline was 80th, just six seconds behind Anderson. John Staley was Essex’s final competitor. He finished 86th in 26:14.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the boys race in 16:20.

Essex head coach Kurt Sloop in his first year leading the program loses seniors Staley and Sample.