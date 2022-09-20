Essex fans watch Vikings roll to district win

It was a happy homecoming in Essex on Friday, Sept. 16, as the Stanton/Essex Vikings rolled past Griswold 54-6 in a Class 8-Player District 9 game.

The Vikings led 14-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime. They quickly started the running clock in the second half, scoring two more third quarter touchdowns.

For the second week in a row, Nolan Grebin threw four touchdown passes for the Vikings. He completed 12 of 23 passes with Kywin Tibben, Joshua Martin and Gavin Ford making all the receptions. Martin made two touchdowns catches and also threw a touchdown to Tibben, who also hauled in the other two scores from Grebin.

The Vikings only managed 38 yards on the ground with Grebin rushing for 33 on five carries.

The Stanton/Essex defense turned Griswold over six times with Ford running an interception back for a score for the second time this season.

Jacob Martin led the Viking defense with seven tackles. Brody Gibbs and Jonan Wookey added six tackles each with Ford finishing with four and a half, plus half of the team’s four interceptions.

Stanton/Essex improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the district as Griswold stayed winless.

The Vikings are on the road Friday to take on district leading Lenox.