 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Essex/Fremont-Mills volleyball called off
0 comments

Essex/Fremont-Mills volleyball called off

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Essex volleyball celebrates point

Members of the Essex volleyball team celebrate a point during a win over Diagonal, Monday, Sept. 14.

 Bryan Clark/Sports Writer

Essex volleyball’s match at Fremont-Mills, Tuesday, Sept. 15, was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case from a Fremont-Mills High School student.

The Trojanettes and Knights were a couple sets in to the junior varsity match when play was halted and everyone told they had to leave the building, according to Essex head coach Allen Stuart.

The assumption from everyone in attendance was a positive COVID-19 case and that was confirmed in an email response from Fremont-Mills Activities Director DJ Erkenback later that evening.

“We received notification of a student having a positive test,” said Erkenbrack. “We elected to end the contest and cancel all events for the remainder of the evening as we believed it was in the best interest for the health and safety of all in attendance.”

The varsity match was a scheduled conference match. There is no word yet on if the match will be rescheduled.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics