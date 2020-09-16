Essex/Fremont-Mills volleyball called off

Essex volleyball’s match at Fremont-Mills, Tuesday, Sept. 15, was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case from a Fremont-Mills High School student.
The Trojanettes and Knights were a couple sets in to the junior varsity match when play was halted and everyone told they had to leave the building, according to Essex head coach Allen Stuart.
The assumption from everyone in attendance was a positive COVID-19 case and that was confirmed in an email response from Fremont-Mills Activities Director DJ Erkenback later that evening.
“We received notification of a student having a positive test,” said Erkenbrack. “We elected to end the contest and cancel all events for the remainder of the evening as we believed it was in the best interest for the health and safety of all in attendance.”
The varsity match was a scheduled conference match. There is no word yet on if the match will be rescheduled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!