Essex girls basketball rolls past Heartland Christian

The Essex Trojanettes ended a nine game losing streak with a 55-25 road win over Heartland Christian Monday, Feb, 7.

The Essex boys basketball team was unable to make it a road sweep, falling to the Eagles 54-35.

Brooke Burns and Emma Barrett reached double figures offensively for Essex in the girls game with Burns scoring 12 points and adding four rebounds and four blocks and Barrett finishing with 11 points and three rebounds.

Hailee Barrett and Cindy Swain came off the bench to score eight points each for Essex. Swain added nine rebounds while Barrett finished with four rebounds and three steals. Desiree Glasgo pitched in with seven points and three rebounds.

Olivia Baker scored four points and added 10 rebounds and seven steals for the Trojanettes. Brianne Johnson and Alex King scored two points each with King possessing seven rebounds and Johnson four. Riley Jensen finished with one point and eight rebounds. EmmaJo Harris also had three rebounds as Essex improved to 4-15 on the season. The Eagles dropped to 1-17.

The Essex boys saw the Eagles gradually pull away, leading 14-4 after the first quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 36-23 after three periods.

Tony Racine had a strong night for the Trojans with 14 points and seven rebounds. Qwintyn Vanatta added six points and nine rebounds.

Skylar Hall scored four points for the Trojans. Dylan Barrett and Kaden Peeler added three points each with Barrett securing five rebounds. Johnny Resh and Jacob Robinette scored two points each. Resh pulled down four rebounds and Robinette three. Caden Robinette scored one point.

Essex fell to 2-17 with the loss while Heartland Christian improved to 8-10.