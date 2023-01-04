 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Essex hoops swept at East Mills

Brianne Johnson, Essex

Essex senior Brianne Johnson tries to enter the lane against a Fremont-Mills defender during the Trojanettes’ home loss to the Knights Friday, Dec. 2.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Essex girls and boys basketball came out on the wrong end of blowout losses to open the second half of the season Tuesday, Jan. 3, at East Mills.

The Trojanettes fell 56-28, while the East Mills boys remained unbeaten on the season with an 83-21 win over the Trojans.

East Mills jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter of the girls game and extended the advantage to 38-16 at halftime and 48-19 by the end of the third quarter.

Brianne Johnson led the Trojanettes with 12 points, while also securing 13 rebounds. Brooke Burns scored six points for Essex and Olivia Baker finished with five points and 10 rebounds.

Tori Burns finished with three points and six rebounds for Essex and Cindy Swain ended the night with two points, three steals and three rebounds. Addy Resh collected four rebounds.

The Trojanettes fell to 2-5 on the season and 2-4 in the Corner Conference.

The Essex boys fell way behind quickly and the Wolverine lead continued to expand with scores of 28-7 after the first quarter, 52-14 at halftime and 74-19 going into the final period.

Essex stats from the game will be added here when available.

The Trojans fell to 2-6 on the season and 2-4 in the conference.

Both Essex teams are home for games with East Atchison Thursday and Griswold Friday.

