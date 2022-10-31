 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Essex places sixth at state cheer championships

Essex at state cheer

Members of the Essex cheerleading team pose for a picture at the Iowa State Cheerleading Championships Saturday, Oct. 29, in Des Moines. From left: Isabella Donnally, Kirsten Kalkas, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson, Chloe Edie, Kylie Valdez. The Trojanettes placed sixth in the Class 1A Time Out Division.

 Photo courtesy Mary Ohnmacht

The Essex cheer team competed at the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association State Cheerleading Championships in Des Moines Saturday, Oct. 29, and came home with a sixth-place finish.

The Trojanettes competed in the Class 1A Time Out division and were placed sixth out of 13 teams in the field. Essex coach Mary Ohnmacht believes they were the smallest school and smallest squad at the state competition with just six athletes competing.

“Due to some unforeseen issues, we reworked our routine last Wednesday,” Ohnmacht said. “The girls had great attitudes about it and worked very hard. They represented Essex very well.”

