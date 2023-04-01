Essex senior Olivia Baker won the shot put title, leading the Essex and Sidney athletes who competed at the Stanton Co-Ed Track and Field Meet, held Thursday, March 30, at Griswold High School.

Baker’s shot put throw of 35 feet, 7 inches, led the Trojanettes to 37.5 team points, an eighth-place finish, in a field of 11 teams.

Sidney was ninth with 33 points, led by Lilly Peters’ runner-up throw of 100-4.5 in the discus.

The Sidney boys scored 44 points to finish ninth in the 13-team field. The Cowboys were second in two different relays. The Essex boys managed 15.5 points, led by Tony Racine’s third-place mark in the high jump.

Racine cleared 5-8 in the high jump while also finishing fourth in the long jump at 18-6 and fifth in the 100 in 12.6 seconds.

The points came in the relays for the Sidney boys with a pair of runner-up finishes, a third and a fourth.

The 4x100 team of Michael Hensley, Phillip Gardner, Tate Mount and Braedon Godfread crossed second in a time of 48.15. The 4x400 team was also second with Mount, Hensley, Will Bryant and Kolt Payne finishing in 3:53.83.

The Cowboys were third in the 4x200 relay with Godfread, Payne, Aiden Stenzel and Gardner finishing in 1:43.46 and fourth in the 4x800 in 9:45.01 with Bryant, Cade Smith, Flynt Bell and Andreas Buttry.

Hensley and Ethan Peters led Sidney in the individual events with Hensley taking fifth in the 200 in 25.70 and Peters fifth in the long jump at 18-5.

Baker led the Essex girls while Riley King added a runner-up finish in the 3,000 meter run in 15:10.40. King was also fifth in the 1,500 in 6:09.21.

Cindy Swain added a fourth-place run in the 100 for the Trojanettes in 15.14.

Peters finished second in the discus and added a fourth-place shot put throw of 31-10 to pace Sidney’s effort.

Paycee Holmes added a fifth-place mark in the long jump of 14-9.

Sidney also placed in three relays. The 4x100 team of Lilly Kingsolver, Holmes, Addy Haning and Eve Brumbaugh led the team with a third-place finish in 56.38. The 4x200 and 800 medley teams placed fifth. Kingsolver, Holmes, Haning and Brumbaugh crossed the line in the 4x200 in 2:06.57 while the medley team of Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Haning and Brumbaugh ended in 2:07.33.

Next for both Essex teams is a trip to Lenox Tuesday. The Sidney girls run at Riverside Tuesday while the Sidney boys don’t compete again until Thursday at Missouri Valley.

Full Essex and Sidney results (top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scores: 8. Essex 37.5; 9. Sidney 33.

100-meter dash: 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 15.14; Lilly Kingsolver, Sidney 15.83

200-meter dash: Macey Graham, Sidney 32.78.

400-meter dash: Kylie Valdez, Essex 1:16.23.

800-meter run: Kylie Valdez, Essex 3:05.18; Riley King, Essex 3:46.28.

1,500-meter run: 5. Riley King, Essex 6:09.21.

3,000-meter run: 2. Riley King, Essex 15:10.40.

100-meter hurdles: Brianne Johnson, Essex 21.12.

Long jump: 5. Paycee Holmes, Sidney 14-9; Cindy Swain, Essex 13-11.5.

Shot put: 1. Olivia Baker, Essex 35-7; 4. Lilly Peters, Sidney 31-10; Natalie Taylor, Essex 25-0.75; Kaelyn Surrell, Sidney 21-4.5.

Discus: 2. Lilly Peters, Sidney 100-4.5; Brianne Johnson, Essex 76-6.5; Natalie Taylor, Essex 64-2.5; Maddie Hensley, Sidney 60-4.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 56.38; Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 59.37.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 2:06.57; Essex (Addy Resh, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:08.98.

800 meter medley relay: 5. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 2:07.33.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Alex King, Kylie Valdez, Brianne Johnson) 1:29.12.

Boys

Team scores: 9. Sidney 44; 12. Essex 15.5.

100-meter dash: 5. Tony Racine, Essex 12.60; Michael Hensley, Sidney 13.14; Chace Wallace, Sidney 14.01; Ashon Kline, Essex 14.36.

200-meter dash: 5. Michael Hensley, Sidney 25.70; Wade Sholes, Essex 29.03.

400-meter dash: 6. Will Bryant, Sidney 54.28; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 1:14.04.

800-meter run: Mavryc Morgan, Sidney 2:54.67; Keaton Anderson, Essex 3:46.88.

1,600-meter run: Andreas Buttry, Sidney 5:20.13; Keaton Anderson, Essex 8:12.58.

3,200-meter run: Keaton Anderson, Essex 16:25.46.

High jump: 3. Tony Racine, Essex 5-8.

Long jump: 4. Tony Racine, Essex 18-6; 5. Ethan Peters, Sidney 18-5; Tate Mount, Sidney 17-7.25; Wade Sholes, Essex 15-10.25.

Shot put: Nik Peters, Sidney 35-4.5; Mason Dovel, Sidney 33-1.25; Damien Aradanas, Essex 22-4.

Discus: John Staley, Essex 111-4.75; Nik Peters, Sidney 108-4.5; Mason Dovel, Sidney 105-7.5; Damien Aradanas, Essex 64-3.75.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Michael Hensley, Phillip Gardner, Tate Mount, Braedon Godfread) 48.15; Essex (Ashon Kline, John Staley, Cash Seaman, Isaiah Sholes) 1:00.52.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Braedon Godfread, Kolt Payne, Aiden Stenzel, Phillip Gardner) 1:43.46.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Tate Mount, Will Bryant, Michael Hensley, Kolt Payne) 3:53.83.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Will Bryant, Cade Smith, Flynt Bell, Andreas Buttry) 9:45.01; Essex (Keaton Anderson, John Staley, Wade Sholes, Isaiah Sholes) 13:05.17.

800-meter medley relay: Sidney (Chace Wallace, Isaac Hutt, Phillip Bryant, LaDarius Albright) 1:55.11; Essex (Isaiah Sholes, John Staley, Wade Sholes, Ashon Kline) 2:03.23.

1,600-meter medley relay: Sidney (Isaac Hutt, Phillip Bryant, Flynt Bell, LaDarius Albright) 4:43.38.