Essex, Sidney XC compete at Nebraska City

A total of six athletes representing Essex and Sidney competed at the Nebraska City Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 22.

Essex junior Tony Racine and freshman Riley King led the way with 18th-place finishes in their respective races.

King was 18th in a final time of 22 minutes, 38 seconds, and teammate Tori Sample came in 35th in 31:14.

Auburn had two of the top three competitors – led by race champion Liston Crotty in 20:08 – to win the team title with 22 points, one better than Plattsmouth.

Racine was 18th in the boys race in 18:53 as the only varsity athlete for the Trojans.

There were three Sidney Cowboys in the field, led by Flynt Bell’s 31st place run in 21:22. Will Bryant finished 35th in 22:19 and Mavryc Morgan 43rd in 25:55.

Mason Houghton of Nebraska City won the race in 16:16, while Plattsmouth won the team title with 27 points.

The Cowboys compete again Monday in Rock Port, while Essex and Sidney are both scheduled to be in Shenandoah Thursday.