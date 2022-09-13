Essex, Sidney XC compete at Tarkio

Essex’s Tony Racine and Riley King both earned seventh-place marks at the Tarkio Indian Cross Country Run Monday, Sept. 12.

King was seventh in the girls field of 30 athletes with a finishing time of 23 minutes, 30 seconds, nearly two minutes behind the race champion.

Racine’s seventh-place mark came in the boys field of 46. His time was 19:57 with the race winner coming in at 18:10.

Neither Essex team had enough athletes to post a team score. The Sidney boys were also in the field and didn’t record a team score either.

Essex’s Tori Sample joined King in the girls field and finished 25th in 33:01.

Johnathan Staley was next for the Essex boys with a 40th-place run on 28:07. Keaton Anderson finished 41st in 29:25 and Ashon Kline took 42nd in 29:26.

The Sidney boys brought three athletes to the meet and Flynt Bell led the way, taking 23rd in 22:47. Will Bryant finished 38th in 26:22 and Mavryc Morgan 45th in 32:43.

The rest of the field was made up of Missouri schools with the East Atchison girls and Bishop LeBlond boys winning the titles.