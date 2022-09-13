 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Essex, Sidney XC compete at Tarkio

  • 0
Mavryc Morgan, Sidney

Sidney freshman Mavryc Morgan competes at the Tarkio cross country meet Monday, Sept. 12.

 Photo courtesy Steve Meyer

Essex’s Tony Racine and Riley King both earned seventh-place marks at the Tarkio Indian Cross Country Run Monday, Sept. 12.

King was seventh in the girls field of 30 athletes with a finishing time of 23 minutes, 30 seconds, nearly two minutes behind the race champion.

Racine’s seventh-place mark came in the boys field of 46. His time was 19:57 with the race winner coming in at 18:10.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Neither Essex team had enough athletes to post a team score. The Sidney boys were also in the field and didn’t record a team score either.

Essex’s Tori Sample joined King in the girls field and finished 25th in 33:01.

Johnathan Staley was next for the Essex boys with a 40th-place run on 28:07. Keaton Anderson finished 41st in 29:25 and Ashon Kline took 42nd in 29:26.

People are also reading…

The Sidney boys brought three athletes to the meet and Flynt Bell led the way, taking 23rd in 22:47. Will Bryant finished 38th in 26:22 and Mavryc Morgan 45th in 32:43.

The rest of the field was made up of Missouri schools with the East Atchison girls and Bishop LeBlond boys winning the titles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Recommended for you