Essex, Sidney XC complete cross country season

Sidney junior Cole Jorgenson fell 39 seconds short of qualifying for the state cross country meet.

Jorgenson finished 13th in a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds, just missing the top 10 needed to qualify for the state meet. The top 10 was a change from past seasons, with eight state qualifying meets taking place across the state in Class 1A instead of the usual five. The top two teams also qualified instead of three.

Sidney and Essex brought five athletes each to the Class 1A state qualifying cross country meet, Thursday, Oct. 22 at Mount Ayr.

“Cole led the way again,” Sidney head coach Steve Meyer said. “His time was a bit slower than I was hoping for and he settled for 13th place overall. He competed until the end and fell just short of the top 10 needed to make the state meet.”

Earlham, Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren took nine of the 10 individual qualifying spots in the boys race with Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez winning in 17:13. Earlham and Nodaway Valley took the top two team spots to qualify for the state meet.

Kyle Beam added a 28th place run for the Cowboys, finishing in 21:11, a “fine effort,” according to Meyer. Wil Bryant returned to the course and took 74th in 29:12.