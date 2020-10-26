Essex, Sidney XC complete cross country season

Sidney junior Cole Jorgenson fell 39 seconds short of qualifying for the state cross country meet.
Jorgenson finished 13th in a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds, just missing the top 10 needed to qualify for the state meet. The top 10 was a change from past seasons, with eight state qualifying meets taking place across the state in Class 1A instead of the usual five. The top two teams also qualified instead of three.
Sidney and Essex brought five athletes each to the Class 1A state qualifying cross country meet, Thursday, Oct. 22 at Mount Ayr.
“Cole led the way again,” Sidney head coach Steve Meyer said. “His time was a bit slower than I was hoping for and he settled for 13th place overall. He competed until the end and fell just short of the top 10 needed to make the state meet.”
Earlham, Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren took nine of the 10 individual qualifying spots in the boys race with Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez winning in 17:13. Earlham and Nodaway Valley took the top two team spots to qualify for the state meet.
Kyle Beam added a 28th place run for the Cowboys, finishing in 21:11, a “fine effort,” according to Meyer. Wil Bryant returned to the course and took 74th in 29:12.
Grace Zach and Kandra Laumann were within two places of each other as Sidney’s two athletes in the girls race. Zach finished 41st in 30:04 and Laumann 43rd in 31:41.
Meyer was pleased with how they ran and finished with the meet being run in summer-like conditions that caused several in the girls field to not finish the race.
Clare Kelly of Van Meter won the girls race in 20:22 and led Van Meter to the team title and a spot in next week’s state meet. Earlham joins Van Meter in Fort Dodge.
Meyer expects his entire team to return next season.
“All of our small squad returns next season,” Meyer said, “and that will be something to look forward to and build on.”
Essex head coach Jasmine Glasgo brought four athletes in the boys race. Freshman Tony Racine led the Trojans in 49th with a time of 23:07. Lukas Janecek was next, also at 23:07.
Dylan Barrett and Payton Ashlock completed the Trojan lineup with Barrett placing 69th in 26:40 and Ashlock 75th in 29:30.
Glasgo only brought one girl and that was Emma Barrett, who placed 37th in 29:31.
Glasgo said the team, as a whole, grew tremendously this season.
“Every runner has dropped their times from last year,” Glasgo said, “and the new ones continually dropped their times from meet to meet. They upped their mileage and next year we will continue to up our mileage.”
Janecek is a foreign exchange student and the only athlete Glasgo is expecting to lose going forward.
“I think with more mileage and experience in the next few years,” Glasgo said, “we will be a team to look out for.”
