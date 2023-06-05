The Essex Trojanettes opened the Missouri Valley Softball Tournament Saturday, June 3, with a win, but dropped their last two to finish third in the four-team field.

Essex scored five seventh inning runs to beat Fremont-Mills 6-4 in the first game of the tournament, but scored just two runs in its final two games, losing 7-2 to Woodbine and 12-0 to Missouri Valley.

The Trojanettes were down 4-0 after five innings against the Knights, but found the offense late to produce the win against their Corner Conference rival.

Tori Burns finished with four hits, including two doubles. She also stole two bases and drove in two runs. Addy Resh added three hits and an RBI for Essex. Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored each.

Tori Burns struck out three over six innings in the circle, giving up three hits. Brooke Burns pitched the other inning with one strikeout.

Woodbine scored three runs in the second inning to take an early 4-0 lead over the Trojanettes in the second game of the day.

Tori Burns gave up two runs, one earned, with four strikeouts over two innings pitched. The other four innings in the circle belonged to Johnson, who gave up five hits two walks and five earned runs. She struck out two.

Johnson had two of the six Trojanette hits, while also driving in a run. Tori Burns drove in the other Essex run with EmmaJo Harris and Brooke Burns both crossing the plate.

Missouri Valley put up eight of its 12 runs in the second inning to take control of the tournament’s final game, which gave the host Lady Reds the tournament championship.

The game was called after Missouri Valley added two more runs in the fourth for the final 12-0 margin.

Tori Burns and Johnson again split pitching duties, with Burns giving up two runs, one earned, in one inning, and Johnson giving up nine runs, eight earned, over two frames.

The Trojanettes didn’t manage a hit against Missouri Valley pitcher Audrie Kohl, who struck out nine over four innings.

Essex ended the day with a 6-5 season record. Next is a Monday trip to Griswold.