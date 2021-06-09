Essex softball, baseball falls to Sidney in season openers

The Sidney softball and baseball teams picked up double-digit wins over Essex in the season opener for the Trojans and Trojanettes Monday, June 7, in games played at Essex High School.
The Cowgirls won 19-9 in six innings while the Cowboys won 13-1 in five innings.
Four Cowgirls had multi-hit games as the Sidney offense pounded out 13 hits and scored multiple runs in each of the game’s last four innings.
Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Aunika Hayes and Faith Brumbaugh all had two hits to lead the Cowgirls, who scored nine times in the third inning, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Essex put up two runs in the first inning off of Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann, but didn’t score again until a five-run fifth to trim Sidney’s lead to 14-7 and extend the game. Essex nearly forced a seventh inning as well, scoring two in the sixth.
Brooke Burns and Sami York led the Trojanettes with two hits each. One of York’s hits was a double as part of a three-RBI day. Burns drove in two and scored two runs. Kyndra Gray also scored twice for Essex.
The defense struggled for Essex in the opener as the Trojanettes committed nine errors. Tori Burns struck out eight in six innings, with just three of the 19 Sidney runs being earned.
On the baseball diamond, the Cowboys had a couple big innings late to pull away and stay unbeaten in the Corner Conference.
Sidney’s lead was just 2-0 after three innings, but the Cowboys extended the advantage with five runs on three hits in the fourth inning and then six runs on two hits in the fifth to make the margin greater than 10 runs and give the Cowboys the run-rule win.
Leighton Whipple struck out 10 Trojans and gave up just two hits in helping the Cowboys to improve to 4-4 overall and 4-0 in the Corner Conference.
Jacob Hobbie led the Cowboy offense with three hits and two runs scored.
Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel had two hits each to lead the Cowboys. Both athletes scored twice and drove in a run. Tyler Hensley and Gabe Johnson also scored two runs each.
Whipple was perfect in every inning except the fourth, in which Essex pushed across its only run. Tucker Hadden reached on an error and then singles by Philip Franks and Nash English pushed Hadden across the plate.
Jacob Robinette did a good job on the mound for the first three innings for the Trojans. He lasted into the fifth when Payton Ashlock relieved him and finished the contest.
The loss came in Essex’s first game of the season.