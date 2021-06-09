Essex softball, baseball falls to Sidney in season openers

On the baseball diamond, the Cowboys had a couple big innings late to pull away and stay unbeaten in the Corner Conference.

Sidney’s lead was just 2-0 after three innings, but the Cowboys extended the advantage with five runs on three hits in the fourth inning and then six runs on two hits in the fifth to make the margin greater than 10 runs and give the Cowboys the run-rule win.

Leighton Whipple struck out 10 Trojans and gave up just two hits in helping the Cowboys to improve to 4-4 overall and 4-0 in the Corner Conference.

Jacob Hobbie led the Cowboy offense with three hits and two runs scored.

Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel had two hits each to lead the Cowboys. Both athletes scored twice and drove in a run. Tyler Hensley and Gabe Johnson also scored two runs each.

Whipple was perfect in every inning except the fourth, in which Essex pushed across its only run. Tucker Hadden reached on an error and then singles by Philip Franks and Nash English pushed Hadden across the plate.

Jacob Robinette did a good job on the mound for the first three innings for the Trojans. He lasted into the fifth when Payton Ashlock relieved him and finished the contest.

The loss came in Essex’s first game of the season.