The Essex softball team won its third game in as many days to open the season, earning a 12-1 victory at Red Oak Wednesday, May 24.

Tori Burns struck out nine Tigers in five innings in the circle. She added three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs at the plate.

The Trojanettes took control of the game early, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding five more in the second. They scored another three runs in the fifth. Red Oak got on the board in the home fifth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game from ending the game after five frames because of the run rule.

Brianne Johnson also had three hits for Essex, including a triple and a double. She scored twice, stole two bases and drove in a pair of runs. Brooke Burns added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Cindy Swain stole bases and scored three runs for the Trojanettes. Olivia Baker and Mariska Kirchert both added a hit. Baker scored a run and Kirchert drove one in.

The Trojanettes are off until Saturday when they’ll play three games at the Clarinda Tournament.