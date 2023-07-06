An incredible rally over the last few innings lifted the Essex Trojanettes to a 12-8 win over Fremont-Mills Wednesday, July 5, in a Class 1A Region 4 second round softball game.

The win advances the Trojanettes into a regional semifinal Friday at Griswold.

It didn’t look good early for Essex as the Knights scored six runs in the home first to take control of the game. After Essex pushed a run across in the top of the second, the Knights answered with two in the home second for an 8-1 advantage.

That’s where the score stayed until the fifth when the Trojanettes put up three runs. They added four runs in the sixth to tie the score and then added four more in the seventh to earn their second postseason win, just a few days after winning their first regional game as a program in eight years.

While Fremont-Mills was able to score eight runs in the first two innings against Tori Burns, she held the Knights in check over the final five frames and struck out 10 in the contest.

Addy Resh led the Essex bats with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Cindy Swain added two hits, including a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Brooke Burns and Tori Burns also contributed two hits each with Brooke Burns driving in three runs.

Alex King finished with a hit, two runs scored and an RBI. Kylie Valdez added a hit and an RBI for the Trojanettes, who improved to 11-14 on the season, beating Fremont-Mills for the second time in five tries this season.

Next the Trojanettes play 14th-ranked Griswold. The Tigers enter play with a 25-3 record and handled the Trojanettes easily in both meetings this season, 9-0 and 12-1.