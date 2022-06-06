Essex softball opens season at Missouri Valley

The Essex softball team opened its season with three losses Saturday, June 4, at the Missouri Valley Tournament.

The Trojanettes opened the day with a 10-5 loss to Fremont-Mills, then fell 10-1 to Woodbine before an 8-0 loss against Missouri Valley.

The big inning plagued Essex in all three games. The Trojanettes trailed Fremont-Mills 1-0 after three innings before giving up three runs in the fourth. Essex scored five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead before surrendering six in the home fifth. Essex only trailed Woodbine 2-1 after five innings before the Tigers scored eight times in the sixth. A 3-0 deficit after four innings turned into 8-0 with Missouri Valley’s five-run fifth in the final game of the tournament.

Brianne Johnson had two of the three Essex hits against Fremont-Mills as the Trojanettes also drew five walks. Johnson and EmmaJo Harris both scored a run and Harris drove in two with a hit.

Tori Burns started the game in the circle for Essex and threw 2 1/3 hitless innings, striking out five, and giving up two walks and an unearned run. Brooke Burns came on and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings. She also didn’t give up a hit, but gave up two walks and two earned runs. Johnson came on in the fifth inning and gave up three hits, three walks and six earned runs.

The Essex offense couldn’t produce a hit in six innings against Woodbine’s Sierra Lantz, who struck out 10. Johnson scored the only Essex run.

The Essex defense committed eight errors. Just four of the 10 runs charged to Tori Burns, who pitched all six innings, were earned. She struck out five and gave up five hits and three walks.

Johnson had the only Essex hit against Missouri Valley pitcher Audrie Kohl, who struck out nine. Johnson and Alex King stole two bases each.

Tori Burns pitched the first two innings for the Trojanettes, striking out four and giving up two hits and one unearned run. Brooke Burns struck out six over the final four innings, giving up four hits, two walks and seven runs, four earned.

Essex fell to 0-3 on the season and opens Corner Conference play and the home portion of the schedule Monday against Griswold.