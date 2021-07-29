 Skip to main content
Essex sports coverage to continue
Essex sports coverage to continue

Essex baseball smiles

Essex senior Philip Franks (right) celebrates with classmate Tucker Hadden after the Trojans make a big defensive play to get out of an inning Friday, June 18, at Fremont-Mills.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The July 29 edition of the Essex Independent is unfortunately the final edition of a newspaper that has served the community for more than 125 years.

While the Essex Independent will no longer be produced, our coverage of Essex sports will continue. Page County Newspapers Sports Writer Bryan Clark will continue to attend and cover Essex games and sporting events. You can look for game recaps in the Valley News, which is published each Wednesday and Saturday, online at valleynewstoday.com and on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.

Page County Newspapers is looking forward to continue its coverage of Essex sports, as well as Shenandoah, Sidney and Clarinda, into the 2021/22 academic year.

Thanks for reading.

