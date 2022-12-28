Essex Sports Year in Review

The Essex track and field teams were represented at this year’s state track and field meet. That was one of the highlights in 2022 for Essex High School Athletics.
Tony Racine placed 18th in the long jump and Olivia Baker was 24th in the shot put at the state championships in May.
Essex cheer also competed at the state championships in October and placed sixth in their division. The team then traveled to Waukee the following week to compete in the Iowa Cheer Finals and won their class.
Also in track and field, Riley Jensen broke the school record in the high jump during an early season meet.
Essex and Stanton shared golf again this spring and the Trojanette team was able to advance out of the first round of postseason competition. Essex/Stanton finished second in the first round of regional competition, beating out East Union by two strokes to qualify for the regional final, where the Trojanettes placed sixth.