Essex-Stanton golf competes in only home match

Brody Thompson and Helen Nicholas were the leaders for Essex-Stanton golf Friday, April 23, in a home triangular with East Mills and Fremont-Mills.

This was the only home match of the season on the Essex-Stanton schedule. The Trojans and Trojanettes are using the Shenandoah course as their home course this season.

The Essex-Stanton boys finished second with a 198. Fremont-Mills won with a 170. East Mills didn’t have enough golfers to put up a team score.

The Essex-Stanton girls won the dual before it even started. Fremont-Mills doesn’t have a girls team and East Mills didn’t have enough athletes to put up a team score.

The Trojanettes shot a 235, led by Nicholas’ 51.

Allie Sandin followed with a 55. Gracee Thompson shot a 58 and Leah Sandin a 60 to make up the team score. Abby Burke added a 61 for the Trojanettes.

Thompson shot a 45 to lead the Trojans. Cooper Langfelt of Fremont-Mills took medalist honors with a 37. Langfelt was one of three Knights ahead of Thompson.

Philip Franks was Essex-Stanton’s second best golfer on the day, shooting a 49. Tucker Hadden followed with a 51 and Nash English a 53 to make up the team score.

Dylan Barrett added a 53 and Kywin Tibben a 57 for the Trojans.