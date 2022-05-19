 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Essex state track scoreboard: Day 1

Tony Racine and Olivia Baker, Essex

Essex sophomore Tony Racine (left) and junior Olivia Baker (right) pose together for a picture after competing at the state track and field championships Thursday, May 19, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Essex State Track and Field Thursday Results

24. Olivia Baker (shot put) - 32 feet, 6.5 inches.

18. Tony Racine (long jump) - 19 feet. 6.5 inches.

