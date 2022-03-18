Essex track and field expecting strong results this spring

Expectations are high for the Essex track and field teams this season.

The Trojans and Trojanettes opened the season with an indoor meet this week at Central College and will travel to Simpson College Tuesday for another indoor meet before the outdoor season starts Tuesday, March 29, at Woodbine.

Jasmine King’s Trojanettes are the defending Corner Conference champions and have similar numbers to last year and many returning stars.

Ray Liles is the new head coach for the Essex boys and he has a good mix of youth and experience as they try to find more events to score bigger points in this season.

Riley Jensen is back after being the only Essex athlete to qualify for last year’s state meet. She is one of just two seniors on this year’s team and should be one of the best high jumpers in southwest Iowa .

King said sophomores Emma Barrett and Cindy Swain should be big point scorers each night out as well in the sprints and long jump.

After that, the big group of sophomores will be involved in several events and will lead a group that includes a lot of athletes that can be point scorers in multiple events.

Tony Racine is expected to lead the Essex boys this year. He came on strong late last season in the mile and after a productive cross country season, Liles is hoping he can be a conference contender in that event and keep up with some of the area’s best.

Senior Skylar Hall and sophomore Johnny Resh are also back and should join Racine in some solid relays. Liles also mentioned junior Nic Givens as one who could score big points in the 400 for the Trojans.

Liles has about twice as many guys on the team as they did last year. The numbers still aren’t great compared to bigger 1A schools, but a lot better than they have been and that has Liles excited for the season.

The early trips mentioned above are the longest of the season for the Essex teams who will also host a meet Monday, April 25. The Corner Conference meet is Tuesday, May 3, at Fremont-Mills.