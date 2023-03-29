Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain and Tony Racine all had top three finishes to lead the Essex track and field teams at the Rodney Smith Invitational Tuesday, March 28, at Woodbine.

The Trojanettes scored 26 points, while the Trojans earned 20 over the course of the day.

Baker missed the shot put title by half an inch, settling for second as Essex’s top finisher of the day. Her best throw was 33 feet, 5 inches.

Swain earned a third-place run in the 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 14.49 seconds.

The Trojanettes had two other individual place-winners as Brianne Johnson finished fourth in the discus at 83-8 and Riley King took fifth in the 1,500 with a time of 6:18.06.

The Trojanettes also placed in two relays. Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Swain finished fourth in the 4x200 with a time of 2:04.90. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Alex King, Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez and Johnson were fifth in 1:28.40.

Racine placed in four events to lead the Essex boys. He was third in the long jump with a top leap of 18-5.5 and third in the 100 in 12.40. He added a fifth-place mark in the high jump at 5-6 and a fifth-place finish in the 200 in 25.57.

John Staley brought home the rest of Essex’s points, placing fourth in the discus at 123-5.

The Trojans and Trojanettes are right back at it Thursday in Griswold.

Full Essex results (top six places noted)

Girls – scored 26 points

100-meter dash: 3. Cindy Swain 14.49.

200-meter dash: Olivia Baker 34.20.

400-meter dash: Alex King 1:26.46.

8000meter run: Kylie Valdez 3:03.54.

1,500-meter run: 5. Riley King 6:18.06.

100-meter hurdles: Brianne Johnson 20.39.

Shot put: 2. Olivia Baker 33-5; Natalie Taylor 24-1.

Discus: 4. Brianne Johnson 83-8; Natalie Taylor 68-6.

4x100 meter relay: Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 59.24.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:04.90.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Essex (Alex King, Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez, Brianne Johnson) 1:28.40.

Boys – scored 20 points

100-meter dash: 3. Tony Racine 12.40; Ashon Kline 14.26; Isaiah Sholes 15.01; John Staley 15.36.

200-meter dash: 5. Tony Racine 25.57; Wade Sholes 28.43; Ashon Kline 30.21; John Staley 31.62.

400-meter dash: Ashon Kline 1:09.48; Isaiah Sholes 1:16.13.

800-meter run: Keaton Anderson 3:41.76.

3,200-meter run: Keaton Anderson 13:57.69.

High jump: 5. Tony Racine 5-6.

Long jump: 3. Tony Racine 18-5.5; Wade Sholes 16-3; Ashon Kline 15-5.25; Isaiah Sholes 15-3.

Shot put: John Staley 32-3.5; Cash Seaman 29-9.5; Damien Aradanas 22-3.

Discus: 4. John Staley 123-5; Wade Sholes 85-0; Cash Seaman 82-2; Isaiah Sholes 65-2; Damien Aradanas 51-1.