Essex Trojanettes, Trojans can't contain Stanton bats at home

Essex softball made the game go the distance, but couldn’t contain Stanton’s bats in a 17-9 Corner Conference loss Tuesday, June 15, while Essex baseball scored the first run, but two huge innings gave Stanton an 18-2 win in a game called after four innings.

In the baseball game, the Trojans scored a run in the first and a run in the second, but Stanton countered with seven in the second, nine in the third and two in the fourth to end the game early.

Essex stats will be added here when available.

The loss dropped Essex to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Corner Conference while Stanton improved to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Essex softball trailed 14-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, but pushed across three runs to extend the game. Both teams added three in the seventh for the final margin.

Brooke Burns and Sami York led the Trojanette bats with three hits each with York homering and driving in three runs. Cindy Swain doubled and drove in three for Essex.

Emma Barrett scored three runs while Burns crossed the plate twice for Essex. Tori Burns finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI.