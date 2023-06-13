The Essex baseball and softball teams matched up with Fremont-Mills for the only time this season and both Essex teams left Tabor with two losses to the Knights Monday, June 12.

Essex softball lost 8-6 and 16-6, while Essex baseball fell 11-0 and 25-4.

A pair of three-run innings gave Essex softball a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning in the opener, but a three-run fifth gave Fremont-Mills the lead for good.

Tori Burns led the Trojanettes with three hits and two runs scored. Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson added two hits each, with Brooke Burns also contributing a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Johnson also doubled and drove in two. EmmaJo Harris had a hit and two runs scored.

Tori Burns struck out six in the complete game loss, giving up eight runs, four earned.

Game two saw Fremont-Mills score multiple runs in the final five innings. The game was called after six because of the run rule.

Only five of the 16 Knight runs were earned as Tori Burns and Brooke Burns combined to handle the pitching duties for the Trojanettes.

Brooke Burns led the Essex bats with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Tori Burns, Johnson, Cindy Swain and Kylie Valdez added two hits each. Tori Burns scored twice, while Valdez, Swain and Johnson all crossed the plate once.

Addy Resh drove in two with one hit, while Harris finished with a double and an RBI.

The Trojanettes fell to 6-9 on the season and 3-4 in the Corner Conference.

On the baseball diamond, Bradley Franks had the only Essex hit in the opener.

A seven-run third inning gave Fremont-Mills control of the game. The Knights added three in the fourth with the game called after Essex failed to score in the top of the fifth.

Kaden Buick struck out four on the mound for the Trojans.

The second game saw the Knights score 11 runs in the first inning and 13 more in the third ending the game early.

Qwintyn Vanatta and Wade Sholes had hits in Essex’s three-run second inning with Sholes and Isaiah Sholes driving in runs. Buick reached on an error and scored on a passed ball in the third.

Despite giving up several runs, Tony Racine was able to strike out six Knights.

The Trojans fell to 0-8 on the season, 0-7 in conference play. Both Essex teams are off until Friday home games against East Mills.