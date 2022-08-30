Essex volleyball dominates from service line, earns season's first win

The Essex Trojanettes earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 home victory over North Nodaway (Missouri) Monday, Aug. 29.

The Trojanettes weren’t threatened in any of the three sets, earning a 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 victory over the Mustangs.

Essex was 90% from the service line with 31 ace serves on the night. Brooke Burns led the way with 12 followed by Tori Burns with seven. Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain recorded four ace serves each, while Brianne Johnson finished with three.

Johnson and Baker led the Trojanettes with seven kills each, while Swain added four and Tori Burns two. Essex hit .265 for the match, with Brooke Burns distributing 18 assists.

Swain also led the team’s defensive effort with five digs. Tori Burns added three.

The win was the first for Essex in nine tries this season. The Trojanettes are home Thursday for a non-conference match against Mount Ayr.