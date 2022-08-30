 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Essex volleyball dominates from service line, earns season's first win

  • 0
Essex Volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2022 Essex volleyball team. Front row, from left: Kirsten Kalkas, Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez and Addy Resh. Middle row, from left: Hunter Steinhoff, Kyndra Gray, EmmaJo Harris, Alex King and Cindy Swain. Back row, from left: Tori Burns, Chloe Edie, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 home victory over North Nodaway (Missouri) Monday, Aug. 29.

The Trojanettes weren’t threatened in any of the three sets, earning a 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 victory over the Mustangs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Essex was 90% from the service line with 31 ace serves on the night. Brooke Burns led the way with 12 followed by Tori Burns with seven. Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain recorded four ace serves each, while Brianne Johnson finished with three.

Johnson and Baker led the Trojanettes with seven kills each, while Swain added four and Tori Burns two. Essex hit .265 for the match, with Brooke Burns distributing 18 assists.

Swain also led the team’s defensive effort with five digs. Tori Burns added three.

The win was the first for Essex in nine tries this season. The Trojanettes are home Thursday for a non-conference match against Mount Ayr.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Recommended for you