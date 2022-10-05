 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Essex volleyball earns road win

  • 0
Brianne Johnson, Essex

Essex senior Brianne Johnson brings her arm back for an attack attempt during the Trojanettes' home match against Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes earned their third volleyball win of the season with a road sweep of Iowa School for the Deaf Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Game scores were 25-4, 25-12 and 25-9, as Essex improved to 3-16 on the season.

The Trojanettes had 27 ace serves in the match, led by eight from Brooke Burns and seven from Alex King. Chloe Edie added three aces, while Brianne Johnson, Cindy Swain, Tori Burns and Kylie Valdez finished with two each.

The Trojanettes were 83% for the night from the service line.

King led the offense with five kills, while Swain and Kirsten Kalkas added three winners each. Olivia Baker, Edie and both Burns sisters had two kills each. Brooke Burns finished with eight assists and Valdez added three.

Edie led the team with two digs.

Essex comes home Thursday for a match against East Atchison.

