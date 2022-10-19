Essex volleyball falls in regional opener

The volleyball season ended for the Essex Trojanettes with a 3-0 regional tournament loss at East Mills Monday, Oct. 17.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-9 and 25-10.

Essex’s season ended at 4-21, while East Mills improved to 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament.

Cindy Swain led the Trojanettes with five kills on the night, while Olivia Baker added four. Alex King also picked up two kills. Brooke Burns set up the Essex offense with 11 assists.

Defensively, Baker earned three blocks at the net. Tori Burns contributed 11 digs, while Brianne Johnson ended with eight. King finished with four digs and Brooke Burns added two.

Essex served at 88% for the match, with Tori Burns having the only ace.

Seniors Baker and Johnson as well as Chloe Edie exit the program.