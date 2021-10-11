Essex volleyball places third at Wayne Tournament

The Essex Trojanettes won two of their three matches and finished third overall Saturday Oct. 9, at the Wayne Tournament.

The Trojanettes opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Central Decatur, but they rebounded to beat Melcher-Dallas 2-0, giving them second place in the three-team pool and a spot in the third place match against the other pool’s second place team. That team was Murray and the Trojanettes won 2-0 to complete a winning day.

Essex dropped the opening match of the day 21-17 and 21-16 to Central Decatur.

Tori Burns led the Essex offense with three kills while Brooke Burns finished with eight assists.

Tori Burns also led the defense with seven digs while Riley Jensen, Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain all finished with six. Emma Barrett added five digs. Tori Burns also served three aces.

The Trojanettes then beat Melcher-Dallas 21-16 and 22-20.

Brooke Burns set up the Essex offense with 10 assists while Jensen put away five kills on just seven swings. Swain added three kills. Essex hit .300 for the match.

Jensen also led the defense with four digs.