 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Essex volleyball sidelined for two weeks
0 comments

Essex volleyball sidelined for two weeks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Essex volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2020 Essex volleyball team. Front row, from left: Elizabeth Baker, Helen Nicholas and Sami York. Middle row, from left: Gracee Thompson, Olivia Baker, Riley Jensen, Desiree Glasgo, Brianne Johnson, Chloe Edie and Heidi Reed. Back row, from left: Taylor Hainey, Hailee Barrett, Emma Barrett, Cindy Swain, Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns and Alex King. Not pictured: Elise Dailey and Natalie Taylor.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex volleyball team won’t be playing for a couple weeks.

Essex Principal Robert Brecht said there will be no varsity or junior varsity matches or practices until Monday, Oct. 12. A letter was sent out and posted on Essex school’s website and social media platforms, Sunday, Sept. 27, alerting families of a positive COVID-19 case at Essex High School.

The Trojanettes were scheduled to compete in this week’s Corner Conference Tournament. A home match with West Nodaway scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, and a trip to the Wayne Tournament, Saturday, Oct. 10 have been canceled.

This leaves Essex volleyball with just two matches left on the schedule, Oct. 13 at home against Stanton and at Woodbine Oct. 15. The first round of the regional tournament is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics