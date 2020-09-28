Essex volleyball sidelined for two weeks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Essex volleyball team won’t be playing for a couple weeks.

Essex Principal Robert Brecht said there will be no varsity or junior varsity matches or practices until Monday, Oct. 12. A letter was sent out and posted on Essex school’s website and social media platforms, Sunday, Sept. 27, alerting families of a positive COVID-19 case at Essex High School.

The Trojanettes were scheduled to compete in this week’s Corner Conference Tournament. A home match with West Nodaway scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, and a trip to the Wayne Tournament, Saturday, Oct. 10 have been canceled.

This leaves Essex volleyball with just two matches left on the schedule, Oct. 13 at home against Stanton and at Woodbine Oct. 15. The first round of the regional tournament is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19.