The Essex Trojanettes earned their second win of the young volleyball season, winning 3-0 at North Nodaway, Missouri Monday, Aug. 28.

Essex cruised in the first two sets 25-9 and 25-12 before a 25-23 win in the final set to secure the sweep.

North Nodaway had all kinds of trouble with Essex’s serve during the match with Kyndra Gray serving seven aces for the Trojanettes. Brooke Burns added five.

Burns set up 14 assists for an Essex offense that was led by Cindy Swain’s six kills. Gray added four digs.

The Trojanettes improved to 2-6 on the season. They are back on the road Thursday to take on Mount Ayr.