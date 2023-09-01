The Essex Trojanettes dropped a non-conference road match 3-0 to Mount Ayr Thursday, Aug. 31.

Essex wasn’t able to reach the 20-point mark in any of the three sets as the Raiderettes won 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19.

Brooke Burns and Mariska Kirchert led Essex’s offensive attack with three kills each with Burns setting up eight assists to lead the team.

Tori Burns finished with a team-best seven digs and Addy Resh was strong at the net with three blocks. Kyndra Gray was successful in all of her serves on the night and served three aces.

The loss dropped the Trojanettes to 2-7 on the season. They jump back into Corner Conference play Tuesday at Sidney.