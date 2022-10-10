Essex volleyball wins one, nearly two more at Wayne Tournament

The Essex Trojanettes just missed an opportunity to play an additional match at the Wayne Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Oct. 8, as they finished 1-2.

Essex beat Melcher-Dallas 2-0, but then lost 2-0 to Seymour and 2-1 to Wayne in pool play. Only the champion and runner-up of both pools were able to play an additional match. Seymour lost to Mormon Trail in the championship match.

Essex’s first match of the day was a 21-17, 21-5 win over Melcher-Dallas.

Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns put away three kills each for the Trojanettes, with Olivia Baker adding two. Cindy Swain ended with three assists, with Burns and Chloe Edie adding two each.

Swain also led the defense with eight digs. Tori Burns added seven digs, while Johnson finished with three and Brooke Burns two. Kirsten Kalkas blocked two of the Saints’ hitting attempts.

In their second match, the Trojanettes hung right with Seymour in both sets, but fell 21-18 and 23-21.

Swain led the Essex attack with four kills, while Baker and Brooke Burns added three winners each. Johnson put away two, with Brooke Burns setting up the attack with eight assists.

Johnson led the defense with eight digs and two blocks. Swain and Tori Burns finished with six digs each. Baker added two.

Essex took the opening set from the host Falcons 21-16, but lost the next two 21-19 and 15-10, ending the Trojanettes’ day.

Swain and Brooke Burns finished with five kills each, with Brooke Burns also setting up the offense with nine assists. Baker added four kills, while Johnson had three and Kalkas two. Edie finished with three assists and Swain recorded two.

Defensively, Tori Burns led the charge with eight digs, while Johnson added three.

Essex served at a 94% clip for the day, with Edie serving nine aces. Tori Burns finished with six aces, while Swain had four and Kalkas two.

Essex ended the day with a 4-19 record on the season. The Trojanettes wrap up the regular season Tuesday with a home match against Stanton.