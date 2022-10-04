Essex XC competes at Platteview meet

Essex freshman Riley King raced to a seventh-place finish at the Platteview, Nebraska Cross Country Invitational Monday, Oct. 3.

King was one of two Trojanettes in the 26-athlete field that held just three complete teams. King finished in 24 minutes, 50 seconds -- 43 seconds behind the sixth-place finisher and 52 seconds ahead of eighth.

Lydia Stewart of Platteview won the race in 21:41 and led the Trojans to the team title, edging Omaha Roncalli by two points.

Tori Sample was the other Essex athlete in the field and she ended 21st in a time of 32:27.

Tony Racine led the Essex boys to a seventh-place team finish with 128 points.

Racine finished in a time of 20:44, taking 14th overall in a field of 62 athletes.

Gus Lampe of Roncalli won the individual title at 17:03 and led his team to the meet championship with 21 points.

In Nebraska, only four athletes are needed to post a team score and that’s how many the Trojans had in the field. Keaton Anderson placed 59th in 29:09, Noah Vandermark was 61st in 35:03 and Jayden Girouex was 62nd in 45:30.

Essex has no other meets scheduled prior to the state qualifying meet Thursday, Oct. 20.