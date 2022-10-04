 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Essex XC competes at Platteview meet

  • 0
Riley King, Essex

Essex freshman Riley King competes at the Shenandoah cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 29.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Essex freshman Riley King raced to a seventh-place finish at the Platteview, Nebraska Cross Country Invitational Monday, Oct. 3.

King was one of two Trojanettes in the 26-athlete field that held just three complete teams. King finished in 24 minutes, 50 seconds -- 43 seconds behind the sixth-place finisher and 52 seconds ahead of eighth.

Lydia Stewart of Platteview won the race in 21:41 and led the Trojans to the team title, edging Omaha Roncalli by two points.

Tori Sample was the other Essex athlete in the field and she ended 21st in a time of 32:27.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tony Racine led the Essex boys to a seventh-place team finish with 128 points.

Racine finished in a time of 20:44, taking 14th overall in a field of 62 athletes.

Gus Lampe of Roncalli won the individual title at 17:03 and led his team to the meet championship with 21 points.

People are also reading…

In Nebraska, only four athletes are needed to post a team score and that’s how many the Trojans had in the field. Keaton Anderson placed 59th in 29:09, Noah Vandermark was 61st in 35:03 and Jayden Girouex was 62nd in 45:30.

Essex has no other meets scheduled prior to the state qualifying meet Thursday, Oct. 20.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies fall at Red Oak

Fillies fall at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies played two very competitive sets in Red Oak Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action. The Fillies …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Simmons ‘grateful’ for Brooklyn Nets debut

Recommended for you