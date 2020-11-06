Essex XC takes big stride forward in year two of program

Essex cross country coach Jasmine Glasgo feels her team is improving and is “inching our way closer” to being competitive with other area teams.

It was just the second year of the Essex cross country program and Glasgo said the overall improvement from year one to year two was obvious.

“One of the biggest areas of growth during the season was being able to run more miles and without stopping for a lot of the kids,” Glasgo said. “Tori Sample went from walking entire races last year to completing almost every race this season without walking at all. Also, just gaining more confidence in themselves. Many of them came in thinking they could never run four, five, six miles, let alone a 3.1 mile race, but they showed up and did it anyway.”

Lukas Janecek and Tony Racine led a Trojan team that had the needed five athletes compete to post a team score most meets. In the short history of the program, Racine and Janecek were the first to break 21 minutes. Racine ran a 20:47 at Shenandoah while Janecek finished in 20:56 at Creston.

Looking at individual fastest times this sesaon, Dylan Barrett, Jacob Robinette and Payton Ashlock made up the rest of the Trojan top five.

Emma Barrett led the Trojanettes when on the course while Sample competed nearly the entire season.